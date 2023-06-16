Clear
Phillies visit the Athletics on 3-game road win streak

By AP News

Philadelphia Phillies (35-34, third in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-52, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (1-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -144, Athletics +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the Oakland Athletics trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Oakland is 19-52 overall and 9-26 in home games. The Athletics have gone 10-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 35-34 record overall and a 16-23 record in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .261 for the Athletics. Jace Peterson is 13-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber ranks third on the Phillies with 26 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-38 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .281 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: day-to-day (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

