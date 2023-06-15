Clear
Padres play the Guardians on home winning streak

By AP News

Cleveland Guardians (31-36, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (33-34, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (3-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-4, 5.17 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -144, Guardians +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cleveland Guardians.

San Diego has a 33-34 record overall and a 17-18 record in home games. The Padres are 26-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland has gone 15-19 in road games and 31-36 overall. The Guardians have an 8-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 11 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-40 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has a .286 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 12 doubles and eight home runs. Will Brennan is 13-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

