Athletics face the Rays leading series 2-1

By AP News

Tampa Bay Rays (49-22, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-51, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (4-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -203, Athletics +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Tampa Bay Rays, leading the series 2-1.

Oakland has a 9-25 record in home games and a 19-51 record overall. The Athletics have a 14-42 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tampa Bay has an 18-15 record on the road and a 49-22 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Rays lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 15 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Jace Peterson is 14-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena ranks sixth on the Rays with 21 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Jose Siri is 6-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

