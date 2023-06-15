Dodgers square off against the White Sox with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (30-39, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-2, 8.28 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -149, White Sox +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 21-11 record in home games and a 38-30 record overall. The Dodgers lead MLB play with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Chicago has a 30-39 record overall and a 13-22 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 12-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has nine doubles and 10 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 10-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 19 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .264 for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 6-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .208 batting average, 2.93 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press