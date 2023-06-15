Clear
68.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers square off against the White Sox with series tied 1-1

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago White Sox (30-39, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-2, 8.28 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -149, White Sox +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 21-11 record in home games and a 38-30 record overall. The Dodgers lead MLB play with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Chicago has a 30-39 record overall and a 13-22 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 12-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has nine doubles and 10 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 10-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 19 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .264 for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 6-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .208 batting average, 2.93 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 