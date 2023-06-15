Cloudy
76.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

White Sox manager Grifol ejected in 6th inning vs Dodgers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was ejected in the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers had just tied it 2-all when Grifol came out of the dugout to argue with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg. The first-year manager kept pointing to his right as Hoberg tossed him.

Grifol continued jawing as crew chief Brian O’Nora came over from his position at third base. A member of the White Sox coaching staff separated Grifol from O’Nora while the manager’s rant went on.

It was Grifol’s third ejection of the season.

The Dodgers rallied for four runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 