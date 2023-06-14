Clear
San Francisco Giants recall outfield prospect Matos from Triple-A

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The San Francisco Giants recalled outfielder Luis Matos on Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento.

Matos will bat second against the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of their three-game series.

Matos, from Venezuela, was hitting .398 with a 1.120 OPS and seven home runs over 24 games at Sacramento. At 21, he was the youngest player in Triple-A.

Matos was pulled from the River Cats’ game Tuesday night after outfielder Mitch Haniger was hit by a pitch that night and suffered a fractured right forearm in the third inning of the Giants’ 11-3 win over the Cardinals.

When he was pulled, Matos was already 1 for 2 with a solo homer. Matos, who began this season in Double-A Richmond before being promoted in mid-May, has homered in three straight and in five of his last six games.

Matos entered this season as San Francisco’s No. 7 prospect, according to MLB.com.

The Giants also recalled infielder David Villar. Haniger was placed on the 10-day injured list and right-hander Keaton Winn was optioned to Sacramento.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

