Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 3 of series

By AP News

Tampa Bay Rays (48-22, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-50, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 2.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (1-5, 7.53 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -276, Athletics +227; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays, leading the series 2-0.

Oakland has a 19-50 record overall and a 9-24 record in home games. The Athletics have a 13-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay is 48-22 overall and 17-15 in road games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .262, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rays hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .265 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI. Ryan Noda is 13-for-38 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 6-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

