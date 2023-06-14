San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians play in game 2 of series

Cleveland Guardians (31-35, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (32-34, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (6-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -156, Guardians +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

San Diego has a 16-18 record at home and a 32-34 record overall. The Padres have gone 16-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has a 15-18 record in road games and a 31-35 record overall. The Guardians are 15-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .258 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 17-for-39 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Guardians: Andres Gimenez: day-to-day (leg), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press