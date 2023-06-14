Cloudy
67.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Conforto leads Giants against the Cardinals following 4-hit performance

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (35-32, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-41, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (3-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -141, Giants +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals after Michael Conforto had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

St. Louis has a 27-41 record overall and a 13-20 record at home. The Cardinals have a 17-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 17-15 record on the road and a 35-32 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .290 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-35 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Conforto has four doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .223 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (forearm), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 