Conforto leads Giants against the Cardinals following 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (35-32, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-41, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (3-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -141, Giants +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals after Michael Conforto had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

St. Louis has a 27-41 record overall and a 13-20 record at home. The Cardinals have a 17-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 17-15 record on the road and a 35-32 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .290 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-35 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Conforto has four doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .223 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (forearm), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press