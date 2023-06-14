Angels take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Rangers

Los Angeles Angels (38-31, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-25, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -144, Angels +123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 21-11 record at home and a 41-25 record overall. The Rangers have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.81.

Los Angeles is 38-31 overall and 18-17 on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .433 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine home runs, 29 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .284 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 18-for-42 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 20 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI while hitting .296 for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 12-for-42 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 8-2, .243 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (blister), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (back), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press