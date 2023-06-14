White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to get PRP injection in right elbow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks had a cortisone shot and will get a PRP injection soon for his right elbow inflammation.

Tests showed no structural damage to the elbow.

The shot and injection were were cleared by his oncologist since Hendriks is in remission from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“He feels good,” manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday. “At least there’s some optimism that he might be back.”

Hendriks was with the team in Los Angeles for its first visit to Dodger Stadium since 2017.

The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list before last Sunday’s 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Hendriks made his major league return from cancer when he pitched an inning against the Los Angeles Angels on May 29. The 34-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a save and a 5.40 ERA in five appearances this year.

