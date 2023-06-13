Mostly Cloudy
Giants visit the Cardinals on 4-game road win streak

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (34-32, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-40, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -113, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 13-19 record in home games and a 27-40 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

San Francisco is 16-15 on the road and 34-32 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.01 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Giants have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .286 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 30 RBI. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-37 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .291 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. LaMonte Wade Jr is 11-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .237 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

