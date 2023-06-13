Mostly Cloudy
64.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers open 3-game series against the White Sox

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago White Sox (29-38, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.72 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.21 ERA, .98 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -215, White Sox +179; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has gone 20-10 in home games and 37-29 overall. The Dodgers have an 18-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago is 29-38 overall and 12-21 in road games. The White Sox have an 11-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy is fourth on the Dodgers with 23 extra base hits (five doubles and 18 home runs). Mookie Betts is 14-for-42 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 18 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 11-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Barnes: day-to-day (hand), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 