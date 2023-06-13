Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays meet in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (48-21, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (18-50, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD; Athletics: Hogan Harris (1-0, 6.46 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Oakland has an 18-50 record overall and an 8-24 record at home. The Athletics have an 11-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tampa Bay has a 17-14 record in road games and a 48-21 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Rays hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has a .260 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 15 doubles, a triple and a home run. Jace Peterson is 12-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 RBI for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 5-for-31 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press