Rangers host the Angels to open 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (36-31, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-23, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (3-1, 5.62 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-1, 2.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -159, Angels +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a four-game series.

Texas is 41-23 overall and 21-9 at home. The Rangers are 32-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 16-17 in road games and 36-31 overall. The Angels rank fifth in MLB play with 92 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .296 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 18-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 12 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 13-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Angels: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (illness), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press