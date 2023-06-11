Partly Cloudy
Phillies and Dodgers play, winner secures 3-game series

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-28, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-33, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Victor Gonzalez (1-2, 2.70 ERA, .90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (5-3, 5.04 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -120, Phillies +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 31-33 overall and 18-11 at home. The Phillies have a 19-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 37-28 overall and 17-18 on the road. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .462.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .340 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 43 RBI. Mookie Betts is 15-for-44 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Dodgers: Austin Barnes: day-to-day (hand), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Trayce Thompson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

