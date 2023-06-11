Partly Cloudy
62.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crawford leads Mariners against the Angels after 4-hit outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Seattle Mariners (31-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-31, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-3, 3.80 ERA, .96 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (4-2, 4.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -116, Mariners -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels after J.P. Crawford’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Los Angeles has a 19-14 record in home games and a 35-31 record overall. The Angels have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .427.

Seattle is 31-32 overall and 14-17 in road games. The Mariners have a 7-11 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 33 extra base hits (12 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs). Taylor Ward is 12-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 12 home runs while slugging .448. Ty France is 15-for-44 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 