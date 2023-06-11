Rockies host San Diego Padres, look to end home skid

San Diego Padres (31-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-40, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (2-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Rockies: Dinelson Lamet (1-3, 12.96 ERA, 2.52 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -182, Rockies +155; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to break their five-game home losing streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado has gone 15-19 in home games and 26-40 overall. The Rockies have a 21-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego is 31-33 overall and 16-15 on the road. The Padres have a 25-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Padres are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has a .294 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 13 doubles and six home runs. Nolan Jones is 13-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 10 home runs, 56 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .262 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-42 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .232 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Padres: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Elias Diaz: day-to-day (head), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press