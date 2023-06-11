Giants host the Cubs on home losing streak

Chicago Cubs (28-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-32, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Giants: John Brebbia (2-0, 3.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

San Francisco has a 17-17 record in home games and a 32-32 record overall. The Giants have a 16-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 28-36 record overall and a 13-20 record in road games. The Cubs rank ninth in the NL with 72 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has eight home runs, 43 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .273 for the Giants. J.D. Davis is 10-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .279 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 10-for-37 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs: 4-6, .177 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press