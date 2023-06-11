Partly Cloudy
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Brewers host Oakland Athletics, look to stop home skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (16-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-31, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-3, 4.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -211, Athletics +177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Oakland Athletics looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Milwaukee has gone 18-15 at home and 34-31 overall. The Brewers have a 13-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has a 16-50 record overall and a 9-26 record in road games. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .306.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 10 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .253 for the Brewers. Joey Wiemer is 12-for-33 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan Noda has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 RBI for the Athletics. Jace Peterson is 11-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 