Angels rookie pitcher Ben Joyce leaves during 6th inning due to right hand injury

By AP News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie reliever Ben Joyce left due to right hand irritation during the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

The hard-throwing right-hander, who was making his fifth appearance, walked Teoscar Hernández and fell behind 2-1 to Cal Raleigh before being taken out.

Joyce, a third round pick in last year’s amateur draft, was called up from Double-A Rocket City on May 28. Of the 88 pitches he has thrown in the majors, 75 have been over 100 mph.

