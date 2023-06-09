Clear
Peralta leads Dodgers against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-27, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-32, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-2, 8.14 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -110, Dodgers -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies after David Peralta had four hits against the Reds on Thursday.

Philadelphia has a 17-10 record at home and a 30-32 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 16-17 record on the road and a 36-27 record overall. The Dodgers have a 22-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 16 home runs while slugging .419. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has eight doubles and nine home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-39 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .275 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Dodgers: Austin Barnes: day-to-day (hand), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (neck), Trayce Thompson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

