Brewers open 3-game series at home against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (14-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-29, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sam Moll (0-3, 4.57 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -238, Athletics +194; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Oakland Athletics on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has an 18-13 record in home games and a 34-29 record overall. The Brewers have a 22-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Oakland has a 7-26 record on the road and a 14-50 record overall. The Athletics have an 11-42 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez ranks second on the Brewers with 17 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Joey Wiemer is 14-for-34 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 10 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .263 for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 12-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press