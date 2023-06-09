Clear
Angels try to keep home win streak going, host the Mariners

By AP News

Seattle Mariners (30-31, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-30, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-3, 2.55 ERA, .98 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.30 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -127, Mariners +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles is 18-13 in home games and 34-30 overall. The Angels are 28-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 30-31 record overall and a 13-16 record on the road. The Mariners have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 4.04.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 16 home runs, 28 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .274 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 12-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners: 4-6, .216 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

