Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cubs look to break road losing streak, take on the Giants

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago Cubs (26-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-30, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.39 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -120, Cubs +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 32-30 record overall and a 17-15 record at home. The Giants rank fourth in the NL with 80 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Chicago is 26-36 overall and 11-20 in road games. The Cubs have gone 10-23 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .300 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. LaMonte Wade Jr is 13-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman is 8-for-26 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 4-6, .178 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 