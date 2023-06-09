Cubs look to break road losing streak, take on the Giants

Chicago Cubs (26-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-30, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.39 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -120, Cubs +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 32-30 record overall and a 17-15 record at home. The Giants rank fourth in the NL with 80 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Chicago is 26-36 overall and 11-20 in road games. The Cubs have gone 10-23 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .300 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. LaMonte Wade Jr is 13-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman is 8-for-26 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 4-6, .178 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press