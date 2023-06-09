Clear
63.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wheeler’s no-hit bid for Phillies broken up in 8th on Nevin’s one-out single

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Wheeler’s no-hit bid for Phillies broken up in 8th on Nevin’s one-out single

Photo Icon View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler’s bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Tyler Nevin singled for the Detroit Tigers with one out in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies right-hander. Jonathan Schoop reached on a throwing error by Phillies third baseman Josh Harrison, and Nevin followed with a clean single to right field that put runners at the corners. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson then removed Wheeler, who threw 75 of his 108 pitches for strikes. He struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter with a pitch. Detroit tied it 1-all on Zack Short’s bunt single against reliever Seranthony Domínguez. Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead on Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 