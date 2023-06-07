Clear
Angels bring 1-0 series lead over Cubs into game 2

By AP News

Chicago Cubs (26-34, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (32-30, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 6.81 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Angels: Jaime Barria (2-2, 1.85 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -134, Cubs +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Los Angeles is 32-30 overall and 16-13 at home. The Angels have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .428.

Chicago has an 11-18 record in road games and a 26-34 record overall. The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 29 extra base hits (10 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs). Taylor Ward is 12-for-39 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 14 home runs while slugging .486. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-38 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 4-6, .203 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

