Profar leads Rockies against the Giants after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (30-30, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-36, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -206, Rockies +171; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants after Jurickson Profar had four hits against the Giants on Tuesday.

Colorado has a 15-15 record in home games and a 26-36 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks fourth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 30-30 record overall and a 13-15 record on the road. The Giants have an 18-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 18-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .308 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 14 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Michael Conforto is 14-for-34 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .273 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 5-5, .287 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press