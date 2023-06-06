Mariners look to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Padres

Seattle Mariners (29-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (28-32, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-3, 4.08 ERA, .98 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -136, Mariners +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a three-game losing streak, play the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 28-32 record overall and a 14-17 record in home games. The Padres have gone 21-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle has a 29-30 record overall and a 12-15 record on the road. The Mariners rank 10th in the AL with 61 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 11 home runs while slugging .497. Ha-Seong Kim is 10-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 17 doubles and five home runs while hitting .269 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .212 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .217 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trent Grisham: day-to-day (back), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press