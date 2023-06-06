Angels begin 3-game series with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (26-33, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (31-30, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-1, 5.47 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -134, Cubs +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago Cubs to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 31-30 overall and 15-13 in home games. The Angels have a 26-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has an 11-17 record in road games and a 26-33 record overall. The Cubs have hit 70 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 15 home runs while slugging .539. Brandon Drury is 13-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 4-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .186 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press