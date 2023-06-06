Cloudy
Pirates host the Athletics, look to continue home win streak

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (12-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-27, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-6, 8.12 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (7-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Pirates -250, Athletics +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Oakland Athletics.

Pittsburgh is 32-27 overall and 16-13 in home games. The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

Oakland is 5-26 on the road and 12-50 overall. The Athletics are 10-42 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI while hitting .271 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 12-for-42 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 11 home runs while slugging .497. Ryan Noda is 9-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 2-8, .193 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

