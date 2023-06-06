Cloudy
Rockies host the Giants to open 3-game series

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (29-30, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-35, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: John Brebbia (2-0, 3.80 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rockies: Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 13.83 ERA, 2.49 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Colorado has a 15-14 record at home and a 26-35 record overall. The Rockies are 20-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 29-30 overall and 12-15 in road games. The Giants have an 18-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 17-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 11 home runs while slugging .462. J.D. Davis is 12-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (side), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (heel), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

