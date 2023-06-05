Mostly Clear
Minor leaguers Taveras, Francia suspended for positive drug tests

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Leonardo Taveras was suspended for 80 games on Monday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene.

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Darlin Francia was suspended for 56 games after a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

The 24-year-old Taveras was 1-1 with two saves and 38 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings over 11 games this season with High A Peoria.

The 19-year-old Francia is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts and three relief appearances for the Arizona Complex League Angels.

Eight players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

