Cloudy
73.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cubs play the Padres with 2-1 series lead

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago Cubs (26-32, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (27-32, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (1-6, 4.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -175, Cubs +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 13-17 at home and 27-32 overall. The Padres have a 14-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 26-32 record overall and an 11-16 record on the road. The Cubs have a 24-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Monday for the seventh time this season. The Cubs are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 15 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .253 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .284 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-36 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .192 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 