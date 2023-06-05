Athletics look to end road skid, play the Pirates

Oakland Athletics (12-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (31-27, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Pirates -190, Athletics +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to break a 14-game road losing streak.

Pittsburgh has gone 15-13 at home and 31-27 overall. The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Oakland is 12-49 overall and 5-25 in road games. The Athletics have an 8-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .282 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 17 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 11-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 11 home runs while slugging .494. Ryan Noda is 9-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 2-8, .178 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press