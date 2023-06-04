Clear
66.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ohtani leads Angels against the Astros after 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (30-30, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (35-23, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (4-2, 4.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (1-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -151, Angels +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Houston Astros after Shohei Ohtani’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Houston has a 35-23 record overall and an 18-13 record in home games. The Astros have a 28-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 15-17 record in road games and a 30-30 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Astros have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 11 doubles and 15 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 15-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Angels. Ohtani is 10-for-41 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Angels: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (foot), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 