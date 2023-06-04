Arraez leads Marlins against the Athletics after 5-hit outing

Oakland Athletics (12-48, fifth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (31-28, second in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, six strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -231, Athletics +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Oakland Athletics after Luis Arraez had five hits on Saturday in a 12-1 win over the Athletics.

Miami has a 17-13 record in home games and a 31-28 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Oakland has gone 5-24 in road games and 12-48 overall. The Athletics have a 10-41 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 17 home runs while slugging .535. Arraez is 16-for-38 with four doubles and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Noda has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 3-for-33 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .181 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press