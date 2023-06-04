Dodgers and Yankees meet, winner secures 3-game series

New York Yankees (35-25, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (3-3, 3.98 ERA, .98 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.64 ERA, .91 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -152, Yankees +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 35-24 overall and 20-9 in home games. The Dodgers have gone 22-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 35-25 overall and 16-12 in road games. The Yankees have a 22-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy has four doubles, 18 home runs and 42 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 13-for-42 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .262 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-42 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Yankees: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Trayce Thompson: day-to-day (oblique), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Gerrit Cole: day-to-day (cramps), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weber: 15-Day IL (forearm), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press