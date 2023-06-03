Clear
Astros meet the Angels with 2-0 series lead

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (30-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (34-23, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (6-1, 2.97 ERA, .99 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -177, Angels +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 2-0 in a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston has a 17-13 record at home and a 34-23 record overall. The Astros have a 6-3 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has gone 15-16 in road games and 30-29 overall. The Angels are fifth in MLB play with 79 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Astros have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 34 RBI for the Astros. Jacob Meyers is 9-for-35 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 29 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 7-for-40 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Angels: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (foot), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

