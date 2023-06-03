Dodgers play the Yankees after Betts’ 4-hit game

New York Yankees (34-25, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -127, Dodgers +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees after Mookie Betts had four hits against the Yankees on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 35-23 record overall and a 20-8 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .466 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

New York has a 34-25 record overall and a 15-12 record in road games. The Yankees are 22-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy ranks fourth on the Dodgers with 22 extra base hits (four doubles and 18 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 17-for-42 with three doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .267 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .298 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press