Athletics aim to break 12-game road slide, play the Marlins

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (12-47, fifth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (30-28, second in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (0-4, 6.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (2-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -200, Athletics +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Miami Marlins looking to end a 12-game road slide.

Miami has gone 16-13 in home games and 30-28 overall. The Marlins have a 22-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has a 5-23 record on the road and a 12-47 record overall. The Athletics have an 8-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 11-for-39 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 8-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .289 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Athletics: 2-8, .174 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

