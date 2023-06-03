Clear
63 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cubs meet the Padres with 1-0 series lead

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago Cubs (25-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (26-31, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -115, Cubs -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego is 12-16 at home and 26-31 overall. The Padres have a 13-23 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago is 25-31 overall and 10-15 on the road. The Cubs have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .331.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Padres with 10 home runs while slugging .484. Rougned Odor is 11-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .286 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .199 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Cubs: Justin Steele: day-to-day (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 