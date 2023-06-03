Clear
Orioles visit the Giants on 3-game road win streak

By AP News

Baltimore Orioles (36-21, second in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-29, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-1, 3.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (4-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -130, Orioles +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the San Francisco Giants trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

San Francisco has a 28-29 record overall and a 16-14 record at home. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Baltimore has a 19-9 record on the road and a 36-21 record overall. The Orioles have gone 15-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, eight home runs and 28 RBI for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 10-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .286 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (heel), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

