Cubs visit the Padres to begin 4-game series

Chicago Cubs (24-31, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (26-30, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-3, 7.76 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (5-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -168, Cubs +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs to start a four-game series.

San Diego is 26-30 overall and 12-15 in home games. The Padres are 19-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 24-31 overall and 9-15 on the road. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.16.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 RBI for the Padres. Rougned Odor is 9-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 15 doubles, four home runs and 22 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 6-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .197 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Cubs: Justin Steele: day-to-day (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press