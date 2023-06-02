Athletics take road slide into matchup with the Marlins

Oakland Athletics (12-46, fifth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (29-28, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (0-0, 10.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -199, Athletics +166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Miami Marlins looking to stop an 11-game road losing streak.

Miami is 29-28 overall and 15-13 in home games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Oakland has gone 5-22 in road games and 12-46 overall. The Athletics are 10-40 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads Miami with 17 home runs while slugging .546. Bryan De La Cruz is 13-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple and a home run while hitting .270 for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 8-for-30 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.29 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 2-8, .174 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press