Giants and Pirates meet with series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-27, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (6-1, 3.01 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (1-0, 3.51 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -125, Pirates +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco is 28-27 overall and 16-12 at home. The Giants are 16-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 27-27 overall and 15-14 in road games. The Pirates have gone 17-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bryan Reynolds has seven home runs, 16 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .284 for the Pirates. Ji-Hwan Bae is 13-for-37 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Pirates: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (lumbar spine), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press