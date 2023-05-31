Clear
San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

By AP News

San Diego Padres (25-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (28-27, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-6, 5.22 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -121, Marlins +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 14-12 record at home and a 28-27 record overall. The Marlins have a 20-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 13-14 record in road games and a 25-29 record overall. The Padres have hit 63 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 10 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .250 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 13-for-39 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 10 home runs while slugging .508. Ha-Seong Kim is 10-for-33 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .302 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 5-5, .205 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

