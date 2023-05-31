Clear
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics aim to sweep 3-game series over the Braves

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Atlanta Braves (32-23, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (12-45, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jared Shuster (1-2, 5.33 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-5, 8.45 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -234, Athletics +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the Atlanta Braves square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Athletics can sweep the series with a victory.

Oakland has a 12-45 record overall and a 7-23 record at home. The Athletics have a 10-39 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Atlanta has a 32-23 record overall and a 17-9 record in road games. The Braves are 15-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Noda has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 5-for-29 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 15 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 13-for-38 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .177 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 