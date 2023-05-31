White Sox square off against the Angels in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (29-27, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (1-2, 1.86 ERA, .93 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-5, 5.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -136, Angels +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 23-34 record overall and a 13-14 record in home games. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Los Angeles is 14-14 on the road and 29-27 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has seven home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .250 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 12-for-39 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .277 for the Angels. Gio Urshela is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press