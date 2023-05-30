Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (32-22, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-45, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (0-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -200, Athletics +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Oakland has an 11-45 record overall and a 6-23 record at home. The Athletics have an 8-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has gone 17-8 in road games and 32-22 overall. The Braves have gone 26-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 19 extra base hits (eight doubles and 11 home runs). Ryan Noda is 10-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 17 home runs while slugging .550. Austin Riley is 14-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .181 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press