Partly Cloudy
59 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Atlanta Braves (32-22, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-45, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (0-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -200, Athletics +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Oakland has an 11-45 record overall and a 6-23 record at home. The Athletics have an 8-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has gone 17-8 in road games and 32-22 overall. The Braves have gone 26-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 19 extra base hits (eight doubles and 11 home runs). Ryan Noda is 10-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 17 home runs while slugging .550. Austin Riley is 14-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .181 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 